Pro-Palestine Protesters Block Bridge Outside of UK Parliament

Islam Times - A group of pro-Palestine demonstrators have blocked access to a bridge near the British Parliament, calling for a ceasefire in Gaza in an act of civil disobedience.

Police clashed with protesters, who blocked roads after they were prevented from marching across Westminster Bridge in London, where they had planned to unfurl banners."We are still here. We are still Resistant. This is OUR LAND, the land of our Ancestors and we remain rooted like our Olive Trees," protesters in Glasgow also chanted on Saturday calling for a Permanent Ceasefire in Palestine.The Israel-Palestine conflict began when Hamas initiated Operation Al-Aqsa Storm against Israel, a multi-pronged surprise attack including a barrage of rocket launches and infiltrations into Israel via land, sea, and air, which Hamas said was in retaliation for the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Al-Quds and Israeli settlers’ growing violence against Palestinians.In response, the Israeli military launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip. Israel's response has extended to cutting water and electricity supplies to Gaza, further worsening the living conditions in an area that has reeled under a crippling siege since 2007.More than 22,722 Palestinians have been killed and 58,166 wounded.