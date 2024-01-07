0
Sunday 7 January 2024 - 08:32

Israel Worried about ICC Ruling

Story Code : 1107565
It is anticipating a possible verdict from the court compelling Israel to halt its ongoing assault on the Gaza Strip.

The Israeli Broadcasting Authority stated in a brief statement that Tel Aviv fears the issuance of a decision by the court in The Hague ordering the cessation of hostilities in Gaza, without providing further details.

South Africa suspended relations with Israel on November 21, in response to its army’s intensified attacks on the Gaza Strip. And later on December 29, it filed a petition with the ICJ to initiate genocidal proceedings against Tel Aviv.

It requested that Israel immediately cease all acts and measures in violation of its obligations as a signatory to the 1948 Genocide Convention.

The application was filed “concerning alleged violations by Israel of its obligations under the Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of the Crime of Genocide in relation to Palestinians in the Gaza Strip,” the ICJ said in a press release.

South Africa is using photo evidence captured by Turkish global news agency Anadolu to show that Israel committed war crimes in its onslaught on the Gaza Strip as it brings its genocide case against Tel Aviv at the ICJ.

In the case file submitted by South Africa to the international court based in The Hague, photos by Anadolu, also featured in a report by Amnesty International, are serving as evidence to help prove Israel’s use of banned white phosphorus munitions in Gaza, one of the most densely populated regions in the world.

“Israel has engaged in, is engaging in, and risks further engaging in genocidal acts against the Palestinian people in Gaza,” the African country said.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since a October 7, killing at least 22,185 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injuring around 58,000 others, according to local health authorities.

Israeli attacks have left Gaza in ruins, with 60% of the enclave’s infrastructure damaged or destroyed, and nearly 2 million residents displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water, and medicines.
