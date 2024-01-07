0
Sunday 7 January 2024 - 08:33

Yemen Parliament Denounces US, Allies for Red Sea Militarization

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Yemeni Parliament voiced its concerns following the recent formation of a maritime coalition by the US in the Red Sea, under the pretext of safeguarding vessel transit. The Yemeni Parliament refuted assertions made by the US coalition, dismissing them as inaccurate and fabricated, as reported by Al-Mayadeen news network.

Emphatically rejecting the narrative presented by the American coalition, Yemen condemned what it perceived as a biased application of international law, particularly in favor of the Zionist regime. Highlighting the assurance of vessel safety, excluding those en route to Israeli ports, the statement reiterated Yemen's commitment to defending its sovereignty while expressing unwavering support for the Palestinian cause.

Further denouncing the US coalition's actions, the Yemeni Parliament held them accountable for the Palestinian ordeal, accusing them of complicity in the crimes of ethnic cleansing against Palestinians. Yemeni support for Palestine has been resolute since the regime initiated a devastating offensive on Gaza, prompted by Palestinian resistance groups’ retaliatory actions in what was termed the Al-Aqsa Storm operation.

Yemeni armed forces have retaliated against Israeli-linked ships in the Red Sea as a response to the regime's atrocities in Gaza. Their attacks are intended to persist until the regime ceases its offenses and allows essential supplies into Gaza. In response to these actions, the US has organized an international coalition to counter the attacks.
