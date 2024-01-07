0
Sunday 7 January 2024 - 08:37

Israeli Air Strike Kills Six Palestinian in West Bank’s Jenin

Story Code : 1107568
Israeli Air Strike Kills Six Palestinian in West Bank’s Jenin
According to local reports, a drone strike targeted a group of people gathered at a roundabout in the southern part of Jenin City. Disturbing images depicting multiple bodies on the ground have surfaced, with witnesses asserting that the victims were civilians.

The government hospital has officially verified the death toll, confirming the loss of six lives.

The Israeli army conducted an incursion into Jenin City and the adjacent refugee camp, initiating the operation at approximately 1 am (23:00 GMT) and concluding it around 5 am (03:00 GMT). During the incursion, fighters from the camp fiercely resisted the Israeli forces.

Reports indicate the detonation of at least one improvised explosive device (IED), resulting in the destruction of an Israeli army vehicle. There are unconfirmed local accounts suggesting the evacuation of a soldier by an army helicopter, with the extent of soldier injuries remaining unknown.

This incident is part of the recurring nightly Israeli raids observed in the occupied West Bank. The ongoing situation has led to a substantial number of arrests, with over 5,600 Palestinians detained, more than 3,000 reported injuries, and, with this recent tragedy, a total of 332 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank since October 7.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
7 January 2024
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
7 January 2024
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
7 January 2024
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
6 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
6 January 2024
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
6 January 2024
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
6 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
5 January 2024
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
5 January 2024
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
5 January 2024
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea 'Serious' Threat to International Shipping
5 January 2024
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
5 January 2024