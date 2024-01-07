Israeli Air Strike Kills Six Palestinian in West Bank’s Jenin

Islam Times - Six Palestinians were killed in Jenin, located in the occupied West Bank, due to an Israeli air attack, as confirmed by the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah through a Facebook post.

According to local reports, a drone strike targeted a group of people gathered at a roundabout in the southern part of Jenin City. Disturbing images depicting multiple bodies on the ground have surfaced, with witnesses asserting that the victims were civilians.The government hospital has officially verified the death toll, confirming the loss of six lives.The Israeli army conducted an incursion into Jenin City and the adjacent refugee camp, initiating the operation at approximately 1 am (23:00 GMT) and concluding it around 5 am (03:00 GMT). During the incursion, fighters from the camp fiercely resisted the Israeli forces.Reports indicate the detonation of at least one improvised explosive device (IED), resulting in the destruction of an Israeli army vehicle. There are unconfirmed local accounts suggesting the evacuation of a soldier by an army helicopter, with the extent of soldier injuries remaining unknown.This incident is part of the recurring nightly Israeli raids observed in the occupied West Bank. The ongoing situation has led to a substantial number of arrests, with over 5,600 Palestinians detained, more than 3,000 reported injuries, and, with this recent tragedy, a total of 332 Palestinians have been killed by the Israeli military in the occupied West Bank since October 7.