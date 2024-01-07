Israeli Shelling Injures Children in Rafah

Islam Times - An Israeli shelling in the southern Gaza city of Rafah left children wounded, as documented by Palestinian journalist Abdullah Al-Attar in a series of poignant videos shared on Instagram.

Following an Israeli shelling of Rafah in southern Gaza, videos shared by Palestinian journalist Abdullah Al-Attar depict injured adults and children receiving treatment at Abu Youssef Al-Najjar Hospital.The wounded, including children with head injuries, were reportedly from a family home targeted in the Al-Zohour neighborhood north of Rafah.Al-Attar's Instagram videos showcased the arrival of ambulances at the hospital, offering a glimpse into the distressing aftermath of the attack.Meanwhile, the harrowing situation in Gaza is further highlighted by a statement from MSF doctor Tanya Haj-Hassan, who lamented that children are suffering immensely.Children are “dying in every way possible,” Haj-Hassan told Al Jazeera.“The death toll had been over 8,000 when you were last able to get an accurate death toll. It’s been several weeks now, so the figure is likely closer to 10,000,” she says.At least 22,722 people have been killed and 58,166 wounded in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.