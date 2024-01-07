0
Sunday 7 January 2024 - 08:44

Arouri to Become Israel’s Nightmare: IRGC Quds Force Chief

Story Code : 1107571
Arouri to Become Israel’s Nightmare: IRGC Quds Force Chief
In a message to Head of Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh, IRGC Quds Force Commander Brigadier General Esmaeil Qaani paid tribute to Arouri, who was killed in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut’s southern suburb of Dahiyeh on January 2.

“The enemy and the Zionists seek to downplay their heavy defeat in Gaza and the West Bank by assassinating resistance leaders,” the Iranian commander said.

“The world will see how the brothers of Martyr Arouri will turn into a nightmare for the child-murdering Zionist regime,” General Qaani added.

The IRGC Quds Force commander went on to say that Arouri was martyred as the noose has been tightened around the Israeli enemy in the West Bank.

Arouri was a senior official in Hamas’s politburo and was known to be deeply involved in its military affairs. He had previously headed the group’s presence in the occupied West Bank.

Samir Findi Abu Amer and Azzam Al-Aqraa Abu Ammar, leaders of Hamas’ armed wing – the Qassam Brigades – were also killed in the Israeli strike, Hamas said in a message.

It named four other members of the group who were also killed.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
7 January 2024
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
7 January 2024
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
7 January 2024
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
6 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
6 January 2024
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
6 January 2024
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
6 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
5 January 2024
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
5 January 2024
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
5 January 2024
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea 'Serious' Threat to International Shipping
5 January 2024
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
5 January 2024