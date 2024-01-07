0
Sunday 7 January 2024 - 08:53

ISIL Claims Responsibility for Kabul Explosion

Story Code : 1107575
ISIL Claims Responsibility for Kabul Explosion
Earlier on Saturday, Sputnik news agency's Afghanistan department announced an explosion in Dasht Barchi district in the capital city of Kabul.

The Russian news agency cited media sources as saying that an explosion was heard in Dasht Barchi district in the west of Kabul at around 18:20 Saturday local time.

According to eyewitnesses, a passenger car of was the target of the blast.

Eyewitnesses said that after the explosion, gunshots were also heard.

Later, local Tolo News TV reported that 2 people were killed and 14 others were injured.
