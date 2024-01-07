US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces

Islam Times - Head of Yemen’s Supreme Political Council Mahdi al-Mashat has said that the United States will pay the price for killing the country’s armed forces, with “their blood causing a new battle with the American enemy.”

“By targeting the Yemeni forces, the US has opened a door that it will never be able to close. America will pay the price for targeting the Yemeni naval forces,” al-Mashat said on Saturday, according to a report by Al-Masirah News Network.He said that if the US does not hand over the “murderers” of the Yemeni forces, it will definitely receive a response to “this crime”.Last week, a US helicopter shot at three Yemeni boats in the Red Sea, killing ten armed forces. US Central Command claimed that it targeted the boats while responding to a distress call from the Singapore-flagged vessel Maersk Hangzhou.The Yemeni army confirmed the deaths and said that its forces had attacked the vessel because it was heading for ports in occupied Palestine. The attack was part of Yemeni military operations against Israeli-linked ships over the past weeks, which Sana’a says are aimed at supporting the Palestinian people in Gaza.Al-Mashat reiterated on Saturday that Israeli-linked ships will never pass through the Red Sea, adding that peace will be created only after the Israeli regime stops its crimes in Gaza, and “the American terrorism” ends.The US last month announced an international coalition to confront the Yemeni operations.