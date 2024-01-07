Iraqi Army Pounds ISIL Hideouts in Diyala

Islam Times - In its latest operation against terrorists, the Iraqi army destroyed three ISIL hideouts in Diyala province.

Issuing a statement, the Iraqi army announced that the country's air force carried out an operation against the hideouts of the ISIL terrorist group in Diyala province on Saturday night.In this operation, the hideouts of the terrorist group were targeted by fighter jets and were completely destroyed.ISIL, which attacked Iraq on June 7, 2014, and managed to capture about 45% of the country's territory for a short period of time, was defeated in November 2017; However, since then, the remanent members of the terrorist group are present and operating in Iraq and Syria and carry out terrorist attacks from time to time.Iraqi security forces keep searching, clearing, and chasing ISIL across the country to make sure that ISIL and its fugitive elements do not re-emerge.