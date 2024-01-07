0
Sunday 7 January 2024 - 20:47

Gaza Media Office Condemns Israeli Killing of Palestinian Journalists

Story Code : 1107678
Gaza Media Office Condemns Israeli Killing of Palestinian Journalists
The media office expressed deep condemnation for Israeli occupation army’s heinous crime against journalists, denouncing the killings in the strongest terms. It accused Israel of attempting to intimidate journalists, aiming to obscure the truth and hinder media coverage.

It also demanded “the occupation to stop the genocidal war against our defenseless people in the Gaza Strip”.

Hamza Dahdouh, son of Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief Wael Dahdouh, has been killed in an Israeli air strike west of Khan Younis, the southern Gaza Strip.

He died when a missile directly hit the vehicle he was travelling in. Hamza Dahdouh, 27, a photojournalist, and colleague Mustafa Thuraya were in the car at the time it was targeted. Thuraya also died.

Wael Dahdouh, 52, lost his wife, daughter, grandson and 15-year-old son in October in an Israeli air raid that hit the house they were sheltering in.

Highlighting the tragic incident involving Hamza Dahdouh, who was documenting the aftermath of an airstrike, the Gaza media office described the targeted airstrike that hit a residential zone near Khan Younis and Rafah. It emphasized the extensive damage caused by these airstrikes, not only to the targeted structures but also to the surrounding areas, documenting the impact on displaced individuals and those trapped under rubble.

Al-Monitor's columnist, Daoud Kuttab, speaking from Jordan's capital, Amman, stressed the reprehensible nature of the killings of journalists Hamza Dahdouh and Mustafa Thuraya. Kuttab called for a universal denouncement of these actions, urging the journalism sector to demand an investigation into Israel's actions and the opening of borders for international journalists. He lamented the restrictions preventing international journalists from entering Gaza and accused Israel of targeting Palestinian journalists, citing this as a violation of international law and a war crime.

“The Israelis have been blackmailing the Egyptians to not allow any international journalists to enter,” Kuttab said, adding, “So, the only source of information has been Palestinian journalists and the Israelis have been killing them one after the other. Killing the journalists, killing the families of journalists, this is unacceptable. This is a violation of international law. Going after civilians is a war crime.”
Comment


Featured Stories
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
7 January 2024
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
7 January 2024
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
7 January 2024
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
6 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
6 January 2024
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
6 January 2024
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
6 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
5 January 2024
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
5 January 2024
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
5 January 2024
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea 'Serious' Threat to International Shipping
5 January 2024
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
5 January 2024