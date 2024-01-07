Palestine to Obtain Air Defense Weapons One Day: Iranian General

Islam Times - Lauding the growing capabilities of the Palestinian resistance forces in the struggle against the Zionist regime, an IRGC general said the Palestinian forces will sooner or later ward off the Israeli aerial bombardment with air defense weapons.

Addressing a conference in commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, the top adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force hailed the growing trend in the military power of the Islamic resistance forces across the region.“Today, the Palestinians are fighting with the use of missiles, but one day they will acquire the capability to prevent even the Zionist bombardments and will obtain air defense weapons,” Iraj Masjedi said.The IRGC Quds Force commander’s adviser highlighted the Israeli army’s weakness in the face of Palestinian combatants, saying Israel’s so-called Golani brigade, declared to be a special military force for the war against Palestinians, received so many blows from the resistance forces that it got an order to retreat, just like five other brigades of the Zionist army.“The regional resistance forces will fracture the hand of enemies with the support of Iran’s resistance force,” Masjedi, Iran’s former ambassador to Iraq, stated.In remarks in October 2023, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei pointed to the "irreparable defeat" of the Zionist regime in the epic that was created by the Palestinian youth, saying, “The cause of this destructive storm was the continuous brutality and ferocity of the fake usurper regime against the Palestinian nation. This regime cannot conceal its monstrous and devious face in the attack on Gaza and the massacre of Gazans through the act of lying or by playing the victim. By speaking nonsense, it cannot attribute the bravery of the Palestinian youth and their intelligent plans to non-Palestinians.”The Israeli regime has been pounding the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. At least 22,722 Palestinians have been killed –including 9,600 children– in the Israeli attacks.