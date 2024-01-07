0
Sunday 7 January 2024 - 20:49

Palestine to Obtain Air Defense Weapons One Day: Iranian General

Story Code : 1107679
Palestine to Obtain Air Defense Weapons One Day: Iranian General
Addressing a conference in commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of Lt. General Qassem Soleimani, the top adviser to the commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Quds Force hailed the growing trend in the military power of the Islamic resistance forces across the region.

“Today, the Palestinians are fighting with the use of missiles, but one day they will acquire the capability to prevent even the Zionist bombardments and will obtain air defense weapons,” Iraj Masjedi said.

The IRGC Quds Force commander’s adviser highlighted the Israeli army’s weakness in the face of Palestinian combatants, saying Israel’s so-called Golani brigade, declared to be a special military force for the war against Palestinians, received so many blows from the resistance forces that it got an order to retreat, just like five other brigades of the Zionist army.

“The regional resistance forces will fracture the hand of enemies with the support of Iran’s resistance force,” Masjedi, Iran’s former ambassador to Iraq, stated.

In remarks in October 2023, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei pointed to the "irreparable defeat" of the Zionist regime in the epic that was created by the Palestinian youth, saying, “The cause of this destructive storm was the continuous brutality and ferocity of the fake usurper regime against the Palestinian nation. This regime cannot conceal its monstrous and devious face in the attack on Gaza and the massacre of Gazans through the act of lying or by playing the victim. By speaking nonsense, it cannot attribute the bravery of the Palestinian youth and their intelligent plans to non-Palestinians.”

The Israeli regime has been pounding the Gaza Strip since October 7, 2023. At least 22,722 Palestinians have been killed –including 9,600 children– in the Israeli attacks.
Comment


Featured Stories
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
7 January 2024
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
7 January 2024
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
7 January 2024
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
6 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
6 January 2024
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
6 January 2024
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
6 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
5 January 2024
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
Soleimani Foiled US Plot to Create Another Israel Out of ISIL: Raisi
5 January 2024
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
Suspects Arrested after Kerman Terrorist Attack
5 January 2024
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea
Yemen: US Military Buildup in Red Sea 'Serious' Threat to International Shipping
5 January 2024
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
ISIL Agent for US, Israeli Regime: IRGC Commander
5 January 2024