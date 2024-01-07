North Korea Holds Artillery Exercise in Yellow Sea Again
Story Code : 1107681
The artillery fire practice took place north of the Yeonpyeong Island in the Yellow Sea, TASS reported.
According to the local authorities, South Korean forces engaged in response activities; the authorities called on the residents to stay vigilant while being outside.
The South Korea side does not plan a similar exercise, the Yonhap source said, adding that no North Korean shells fell south of the so-called Northern Limit Lines, which Seoul considers the de-factor maritime border. No damage was registered.
According to South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff, North Korean artillery held firing practice on January 5 and 6, firing 200 and 60 shells, correspondingly.
The September 19, 2018, inter-Korean agreement prohibits firing at mock targets in the maritime buffer zone. Pyongyang stopped complying with this agreement in November after Seoul stopped implementing some clauses of the agreement.