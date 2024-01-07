Thousands Homeless After Fire Guts Rohingya Camp in Bangladesh

Islam Times - At least 2,500 people have been left homeless after a fire broke out in parts of a packed Rohingya refugee camp in south-eastern Bangladesh on Sunday, reported German Press Agency (dpa), quoting officials.

As many as 500 makeshift shelters were burnt in the blaze, which took firefighters more than three hours to bring under control, officer Mohammad Iqbal said, Bernama reported.There were no reports of casualties, he said.The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in Bangladesh said in a post on X that it was providing support. The fire erupted in Cox’s Bazar camp 5, it said.Bangladesh has been hosting more than 1 million Rohingya Muslims across 34 camps in Cox’s Bazar after they fled persecution in neighboring Buddhist-majority Myanmar.Of them, nearly 750,000 crossed the border after Myanmar launched a military offensive in August 2017.