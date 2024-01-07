Israeli Army Accused of $25 Million Theft in Gaza Money, Gold Artifacts

Islam Times - The Gaza Media Office said on Saturday that the Israeli army has looted approximately $25 million worth of money and gold artifacts from the Gaza Strip since October 7.

Citing numerous testimonies from Gaza residents, the Gaza Media Office reported incidents of theft totaling an estimated 90 million shekels ($24.5 million) over the past 92 days, attributing these actions to the Israeli occupation army.“Theft operations occurred in various ways, the first of which was at the checkpoints, such as Salah al-Din Street, where they stole from the displaced people who had moved from the northern Gaza Strip to the south, their bags containing their valuable possessions such as money, gold, and artifacts,” said the Office.The Media Office said another method involved “burglaries of homes whose residents were asked to evacuate, where they (Israeli army) took souvenir photos and video clips for this crime, some of which were posted on their social media accounts, as happened in the town of Beit Lahia in northern Gaza.”The Media Office underscored that Israeli newspapers, notably Yedioth Ahronoth, documented these actionst, terming them a "systematic theft of the money of the Gazans."