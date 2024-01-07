Iran Captures All Members of Terrorist Team behind Kerman Attack

Islam Times - An Iranian prosecutor said all terrorists involved in a January 3 attack that killed over 90 people and injured dozens of others in the southern city of Kerman have been arrested.

Prosecutor of Kerman Mahdi Bakhshi revealed the information in a televised interview on Saturday, three days after the terrorist attack."Thirty-two people have been arrested in (connection with) Kerman (terrorist) crime case and are going through preliminary interrogations," he said.In addition, the judicial official added, as many as "16 bombs have been discovered throughout Kerman province" whose explosive power was more than the suicide vests used in the Wednesday attack, Press TV reported."Over the recent months, as many as 23 Daesh terrorists ready to carry out suicide attacks have been arrested across Kerman province," the prosecutor noted.The Wednesday's twin blasts at an event held in commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of late commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani resulted in the tragic loss of at least 91 lives, including 9 children, and left nearly 300 individuals injured, with some in critical condition.The Daesh (ISIS or ISIL) terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack.Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei has warned that those behind the terrorist act will receive a severe response.