Israel Admits Huge Damage to Airbase in Hezbollah Attack

Islam Times - The Israeli regime's military has admitted that Hezbollah rockets damaged a strategic air force base in northern occupied lands on Saturday.

Lebanese Resistance movement Hezbollah said yesterday that it targeted a vital Israeli military post with a barrage of 62 rockets as a “preliminary response” to the killing of a Hamas leader in Beirut this week.Yesterday, the Israeli military said earlier that about 40 rockets were fired towards the Meron air surveillance base and it responded to the attack by targeting Hezbollah bases in south of L:eabnon.Today, the Israeli regime's military admitted that the Hezbollah strike caused extensive damage to the strategic airbase, Haaretz said.Hamas deputy leader Saleh al-Arouri and his comrades were assassinated in an Israeli drone strike in the Lebanese Capital of Beirut.