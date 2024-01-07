0
Sunday 7 January 2024 - 21:38

US Sends Reinforcements to Syria

Story Code : 1107692
According to information obtained by Anadolu, in the last two days a convoy belonging to US forces entered al-Hasakah through the Al Waleed border crossing between Iraq and Syria.

The convoy, made up of about 15 vehicles carrying medical supplies and equipment, reached US bases in Deir ez-Zor, including the Omar oil fields.

Late Saturday, two cargo planes belonging to the US also landed at the Harab Cir bases in al-Hasakah.

The moves marked the US’ first reinforcements this year to its bases in Deir ez-Zor and al-Hasakah.

Washington consistently sends reinforcements to its military bases and points located in oil fields under the occupation of PKK/YPG terrorists.

The US claims that it uses YPG forces as allies in the fight against Daesh/ISIL. Turkish officials have long pointed to the contradiction in this approach, saying that using one terrorist group to fight another makes no sense.

It also fiercely objects to the US training and supporting with arms and other supplies a terrorist group that poses a threat to Türkiye’s borders as well as local residents of northern Syria, who have suffered under terrorist oppression and attacks.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US, and EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is its Syrian branch.
