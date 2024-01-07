Zionist Settlers Hold Anti-Netanyahu Protest Rally

Islam Times - Thousands of settlers have taken to the streets in Tel Aviv to hold a protest rally against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and called for his dismissal from power.

Protesters late on Saturday called for the resignation of Netanyahu’s cabinet members and holding snap elections in the occupied territories, according to Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik.The rally-goers also called for the cessation of the Gaza war and immediate action to bring back Israeli captives who have been in the hands of Palestinian fighters since October 7, 2023, Sputnik reported.Some Israeli media outlets also wrote that the Tel Aviv demonstration turned violent with police forces’ intervention.Earlier on Saturday night, hundreds of Israeli settlers poured onto streets in the city of Haifa to call on Netanyahu to step down.The Palestinian Resistance movement Hamas had declared that they would not release Israeli captives until the end of aggression in the Gaza Strip and that the Israeli regime would not be able to free the captives through mere negotiations.On October 7, the regime kicked off an onslaught in the Gaza Strip in a bid to uproot Palestinian Resistance groups, but following its failures on the battleground, it turned into negotiations with those groups. However, the Israeli regime’s excessive demands led the talks to another failure.