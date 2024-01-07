Haniyeh: Hamas Leaders Ready to Sacrifice their Lives for Palestine

Islam Times - Head of Hamas’ Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh has said that all leaders and commanders of the resistance movement are ready to sacrifice their lives for Palestine.

“Leaders and members of Hamas consider martyrdom as their greatest honor. They are like their Palestinian brothers and sisters, paying the same price in the face of Zionists’ war machine and brutal killings,” Arabi 21 electronic newspaper cited Haniyeh as saying, according to a Sunday report by IRNA.Haniyeh referred to Israel’s assassination of deputy Hamas political leader Saleh al-Arouri that took place in Beirut, Lebanon, on January 2. He said that al-Arouri, like other Hamas members, was seeking the liberation of Palestine and wished for martyrdom in the path of freedom.The Hamas political leader described al-Arouri’s assassination as cowardly, saying that his killing is indicative of the Israeli regime’s defeat in its ongoing war on Gaza, despite the unprecedented support it receives from the West, especially the US.This assassination not only reveals the bloody nature of “this Nazi regime”, but also it adds to the determination and steadfastness of the resistance to emerge victorious in liberating Palestine, Haniyeh said.The resistance is in a good status and will continue with the same determination and power, the senior Hamas official said, adding that “the Zionist enemy has suffered huge losses which it has not witnessed before.”