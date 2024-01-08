Hezbollah: Meron Attack First Response to al-Arouri Assassination

Islam Times - A senior member of Lebanon’s Hezbollah Resistance Movement has said that the latest missile attack on Israel’s Meron airbase was the first response to the regime’s assassination of senior Hamas official Saleh al-Arouri.

Hashem Saffiedine, the chairman of the Hezbollah Executive Council, also said that the Lebanese Resistance movement will conduct more attacks in the future, the Beirut-based Al-Ahed news website reported on Sunday.He made the comments a day after Hezbollah launched dozens of missiles at Meron airbase in northern occupied Palestine in retaliation for the January 2 killing of Saleh al-Arouri, deputy political leader of Palestine’s Hamas Resistance movement.The senior Hamas official was martyred in an Israeli drone strike on Beirut's southern suburbs of Dahiyeh, a stronghold of Hezbollah in Lebanon.“The yesterday attack on the Zionist Meron base was an initial response, and more attacks are on the way in response to the assassination of Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri and the targeting of Beirut’s southern suburbs of Dahiyeh. The enemy should await these attacks,” Saffiedine said.He added that the response was necessary to protect “our people and country” and prevent the enemy from intensifying its aggression.The Hezbollah official explained that targeting Meron airbase sends a message, as it is a military site for directing fighter jets, and receives radar and logistics from Israel’s Air Force that bombed Beirut’s southern suburbs of Dahiyeh.Therefore, he added, targeting Meron base was actually an act of targeting Israel’s Air Force, and “this is an important and direct message to the enemy.”The Israelis should know that we will target any base and site which we consider a threat to our nation, and this is the beginning of a strong message and we will maintain our power, the Hezbollah official stressed.