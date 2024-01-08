0
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region

“The US’s insistence on continuing support for Israel against Gaza could blow up the region,” Mohammed Abdul-Salam wrote on his account on the X, formerly known as Twitter, on Sunday.

Abdul-Salam added that the US should realize that the militarization of the Red Sea will not prevent Yemen from supporting the Palestinian Resistance in Gaza.

In a bid to divert public attention from the Israeli massacre in Gaza, American officials try to portray developments in the Red Sea as a threat to global interests, he added.

The US has offered untrammeled support for Israel since October 7, when the occupying entity waged the bloody war on Gaza following a historic operation by the Palestinian Hamas Resistance group.

Since the start of the offensive, Israel has killed at least 22,835 Palestinians, mostly women and children, and injured 58,416 others.

In solidarity with the Palestinians in besieged Gaza, the Yemeni armed forces have targeted ships in the Red Sea with owners linked to Israel or those going to and from ports in the occupied territories.

In November, they seized the Israel-leased cargo ship Galaxy Leader and turned it into a tourist attraction.

The US has formed a multinational military coalition against Yemeni forces in the Red Sea, through which 12 percent of global trade passes.
