0
Monday 8 January 2024 - 10:43

Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack

Story Code : 1107788
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
Speaking to reporters at a weekly press conference on Monday, Nasser Kanaani said the January 3 terrorist attack in Kerman indicated that terrorism poses a broad threat to all governments and nations.

“Those who have employed terrorism as a tool to achieve their objectives bear the responsibility for sponsoring the terrorist currents and must be held accountable,” he said.

The fight against terrorism requires comprehensive measures without double standards, he reminded Western governments, saying the Iranian foreign minister has told his French counterpart that it is impossible to categorize terrorists as good or bad.

Deploring the ominous and fatal activities of the Wahhabi Daesh [Arabic acronym for “ISIL” / “ISIS”] terrorist group across the region, including the recent attack in Kerman, Kanaani said the notorious group has been created by Zionists, as they have occasionally confessed to their direct role in the formation of that terrorist group.

Pointing to the Iranian Foreign Ministry’s diplomatic measures regarding the attack in Kerman, the spokesman said the battle against terrorism needs cooperation among the security structures across the region.

The twin blasts at an event held in commemoration of the fourth anniversary of the martyrdom of late commander Lt. General Qassem Soleimani on January 3 resulted in the tragic loss of at least 91 lives, including 9 children, and left nearly 300 individuals injured, with some in critical condition.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution His Eminence Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei has warned that those behind the terrorist act will receive a severe response.
Comment


Featured Stories
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
8 January 2024
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
8 January 2024
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
8 January 2024
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
7 January 2024
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
7 January 2024
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
7 January 2024
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
7 January 2024
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
6 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
6 January 2024
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
6 January 2024
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
6 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
5 January 2024