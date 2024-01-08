0
Monday 8 January 2024 - 10:46

Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians

This action stands in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, currently facing dire circumstances.

In a statement released on Sunday, the Islamic Resistance movements in Iraq, confirmed striking a significant target in Haifa, situated in the occupied Palestinian territories' northwestern region. They employed a "long-range al-Arqab upgraded cruise missile" for this attack.

This offensive in Haifa was specifically carried out in support of Gazans and in retaliation for the recent killing of Palestinian civilians, including women, children, and the elderly, by the occupying forces.

These strikes occurred amidst Israel's ongoing aggressive actions against Gaza, which commenced on October 7. The war has led to a devastating toll, with approximately 23,000 casualties, predominantly comprising women and children.

The Iraqi Resistance has pledged to persist with attacks on "the enemy's strongholds," emphasizing an intent for further action.

Furthermore, the group stated its forces targeted "a military site" in Syria's Israeli-occupied Golan Heights. Preceding this strike, the Iraqi resistance reported a drone attack on the US-occupied Qasraq military base in northeastern Syria's Hasakah countryside.

Additionally, drone strikes were executed against the Ain al-Assad Airbase in Iraq's western province of al-Anbar, where American military forces are stationed. These attacks transpired just a day after the resistance announced targeting three US-occupied military bases in Iraq and Syria.

The United States' unwavering military and political backing of Israel, supplying Tel Aviv with over 10,000 tons of military equipment, has exacerbated the situation in the Gaza Strip. Moreover, the US has impeded the endorsement of United Nations Security Council resolutions calling for a permanent ceasefire in Gaza, obstructing any potential halt to the Israeli aggression.
