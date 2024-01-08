0
Monday 8 January 2024 - 10:49

Global Support for South Africa's Genocide Case against Israel Grows

Story Code : 1107794
Global Support for South Africa
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bolivia affirmed its participation in the case as a signatory to the Genocide Convention, emphasizing its commitment to peace and justice. Turkey and Malaysia have also publicly announced their backing for the case.

Bolivia praised South Africa's significant step in defending the Palestinian people, highlighting the joint effort with South Africa, Bangladesh, Comoros, and Djibouti to request an investigation into the situation in Palestine from the International Criminal Court on November 17.

However, Hamas official Sami Abu Zuhri expressed disappointment in the lack of support from Arab and Islamic countries for South Africa's call for genocide proceedings against Israel at the ICJ.

Zuhri warned that continued official silence could enable the occupation to further erode Gaza. South Africa's case contends that Israel's aggressions in Gaza are genocidal in nature.

The ICJ is set to hear oral arguments from South Africa and the Israeli regime this week. Chris Gunness, a former UNRWA spokesman, suggested the court might order provisional measures if it finds Israel is committing genocide.

Gunness noted that if Israel engages with the court, it acknowledges the court's authority and jurisdiction. “Israel will be asked by the court to report back within a week on steps it has taken to prevent genocide,” says Gunness.

He also highlighted that an ICJ decision could exert substantial pressure on the US to facilitate a proper ceasefire, potentially isolating the country internationally if the court finds Israel guilty of genocide.
Comment


Featured Stories
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
8 January 2024
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
8 January 2024
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
8 January 2024
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
7 January 2024
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
7 January 2024
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
7 January 2024
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
7 January 2024
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
6 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
6 January 2024
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
6 January 2024
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
6 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
5 January 2024