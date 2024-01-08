0
Monday 8 January 2024 - 10:57

Trump Says He Will Attend Federal Appeals Court Arguments on US Presidential Immunity

"Of course I was entitled, as President of the United States and Commander in Chief, to Immunity," Trump said in the post, Reuters reported.

Prosecutors have accused Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, of attempting to obstruct Congress and defraud the US government through schemes to reverse Democratic President Joe Biden's 2020 election win.

Trump has argued that the case should be dismissed on the grounds that former presidents cannot face criminal charges for conduct related to their official responsibilities.

US District Judge Tanya Chutkan rejected that claim on Dec. 1, prompting Trump's appeal to the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit. Trump's appeal suspended his trial, which is currently set to take place in March.

Last month, the US Supreme Court declined to immediately decide former President Donald Trump's claim that he cannot be prosecuted for trying to overturn his 2020 election defeat, allowing a lower court to continue reviewing the issue.
