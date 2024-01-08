Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters

Islam Times - While there have been numerous anti-occupation operations by Hezbollah, it is the Lebanese Islamic resistance movement’s attack on the Meron base that sends shockwaves, leaving Zionists more terrified than ever.

The movement in Lebanon declared it targeted the pivotal Israeli military base, Meron, situated on Mount Al-Jarmaq, with over 60 rockets. This mountain, deemed the most critical strategic center in occupied Palestine, serves as the primary command center for the regime's security and military operations, especially in the current northern front war.This operation by Hezbollah, which received extensive coverage in Zionist media, was the first response to the crime of the Israeli regime in the southern suburb of Beirut, resulting in the martyrdom of "Saleh Al-Arouri," the Deputy Chief of the Political Office of Hamas.The Meron base, located 8 kilometers from the last border point with Lebanon, is an electronic warfare center, positioned atop Mount Al-Jarmaq, the highest mountain in occupied territories. Hezbollah's statement underscores its role in managing, monitoring, and controlling air operations in the region, making it a key target.Spanning 150,000 square meters, the base serves as the primary center for aerial operations, intelligence and espionage. Meron oversees coordination in the region and is a hub for electronic warfare.Hebrew media reports indicate that satellite positioning systems were entirely disrupted in the first week following the Al-Aqsa Storm operation because Israel feared these systems could be used for missile, drone, or other anti-Israeli target attacks.The geographical location of the Meron base holds significant importance, directly overlooking a substantial portion of Lebanon's geography. Its devices possess substantial power for controlling its desired area in Lebanon. Moreover, the base overlooks the summits of the occupied Hermon mountain, providing a comprehensive view of Syria's geography.As the Israeli army extensively used drones for gathering intelligence from Syria and Lebanon on a near-daily basis, the Meron base evolved into the primary center for aerial operation command for control of drones.Additionally, the equipment at the Meron base facilitates Israeli military operations and hosts most of the Zionist regime's communication devices, command rooms, and radars.The Meron base plays a vital role in the Zionist regime's communication with spies in Lebanon due to its extensive surveillance capabilities. Positioned between Lebanon and occupied Palestine, it uses advanced devices to gather precise information. Hezbollah has targeted military positions of the Zionist army in these areas, under the oversight of the Meron base, multiple times over the past three months.Despite the advanced technological capabilities at the Meron base, it has not been immune to Hezbollah's attacks since the onset of confrontations between the Lebanese resistance and the Zionist army three months ago. Analysts have repeatedly warned that the base could be among Hezbollah's targets.During the July 2006 war, the Lebanese resistance movement targeted the Meron base several times, killing several Zionists. However, during the ongoing war that started in October, Hezbollah's targeting of the base is regarded as a significant strategic blow to the Zionist regime, and the casualties incurred by this attack on Israelis are not limited to direct losses.The Lebanese resistance movement meticulously selects the nature of the Zionist regime's positions targeted for their attacks, forcing them to surrender in the face of resistance equations. It also responds to the Israeli violations against civilians in southern Lebanon based on the 'eye for an eye' principle.Following the heinous crime committed by the occupying regime last week in the southern suburbs of Beirut, the resistance movement decided to intensify its operations more than ever. Hezbollah’s operation on Sunday was the initial response to this regime's crime in the southern suburbs of Beirut. This signifies that one should anticipate a new phase of intensified attacks.Hezbollah's attack on the main Zionist base in northern Palestine pushes the conflict deep into occupied territory, challenging Israeli generals.The movement directly targeted Israel's core by striking a key base that was involved in attacks on Lebanon. This leaves Israelis with only two tough choices: silent humiliation or risky retaliation with unpredictable consequences.