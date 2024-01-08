Jenin Brigades Surprise Israeli Forces with Deadly West Bank Ambush

Islam Times - The Palestinian Jenin Brigades executed a lethal ambush on Israeli occupation forces in the West Bank city of Jenin.

The fighters trapped the invading forces in a fiery ambush, employing successive explosives followed by direct and intense gunfire. The operation resulted in unspecified casualties among the occupation troopers, prompting the Israelis to call for reinforcements, warplanes, and reconnaissance aircraft to evacuate their wounded and dead.The Jenin Brigades, an armed wing of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad movement, in a statement, emphasized that the Palestinian ambush compelled the Israelis to unleash violence on civilians, targeting the As’ous family and resulting in the martyrdom of six individuals All the Way to Al-Quds.At least six Palestinians have been killed in an Israeli drone strike on Jenin, amid an uptick in violence from Israeli forces against the West Bank since October 7. The strike targeted a gathering of civilians south of Jenin early on Sunday morning, killing at least six Palestinians, the Palestinian Health Ministry in Ramallah said in a post on Facebook.Israeli helicopters fired heavy machine gun rounds toward civilian homes in the Jenin refugee camp and large Israeli reinforcements were sent in through the Jenin checkpoint.An Israeli soldier was also killed during the early Sunday raid of Jenin.Issuing a stern warning, the statement highlighted a miscalculation by the Israeli forces, stating, “You have made a mistake in studying the Jenin Brigade. By the grace and favor of Allah, we succeeded in trapping you in a fiery ambush, and assure you that what awaits you is worse and more bitter.”The Jenin Brigades further challenged the Israeli occupier to publicly disclose their real losses before 9:00 PM, threatening to reveal the extent of human and material losses suffered by the occupying forces in the ambush unless the regime heeded the call.Meanwhile, the Palestinian Health Ministry reported at least six casualties from an Israeli drone strike on Jenin, escalating tensions in the West Bank amid heightened Israeli aggression since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on October 7.The Israeli army’s midnight raid on Jenin city and its refugee camp, including helicopter attacks on civilian homes, further exacerbated the situation, resulting in a surge of casualties and injuries in the Occupied West Bank.