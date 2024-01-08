Dozens of “Israelis” Protest outside Knesset: Bibi Out, Elections Now

Islam Times - Dozens of “Israelis” rallied outside the Knesset building on Monday, sitting on the ground while blocking the entrance and chanting for immediate elections.

The protest comes amid growing frustration with the ruling coalition's management of recent crises.Organizers accused “Israeli” PM Benjamin Netanyahu’s government of dysfunctional governance, abandoning “Israeli” captives in Gaza, damaging “Israel’s” standing abroad, budget misuse, and internal divisiveness.Their statement demanded “elections now, the immediate replacement of the government, and the expulsion of extremists.”The group said any initial emergency hopes in the coalition have faded over its tenure, spurring calls for voter intervention to reset the entity’s policy agenda.