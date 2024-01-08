0
Monday 8 January 2024 - 21:43

US Officials to WP: ‘Israel’ Would not Win War with Hezbollah

While “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has promised to make a “fundamental change” to the security situation along the Lebanese border, American officials have privately warned him against opening a second front, the Washington Post reported.

“If it were to do so, a new secret assessment from the Defense Intelligence Agency [DIA] found that it will be difficult for ‘Israeli’ Forces to succeed because its military assets and resources would be spread too thin given the conflict in Gaza,” citing two anonymous officials and a classified report by the DIA.

“Israel’s” military is relatively small in peacetime, relying on reservists to swell its ranks in times of conflict. The “Israeli” army called up around 360,000 reservists when the aggression on Gaza began.

Multiple US officials told the Washington Post that they fear Netanyahu may attack Hezbollah in order to save his political career. The “Israeli” premiere faced widespread protests before the start of his aggression, and was criticized afterwards for failing to pre-empt Hamas’ October 7 Al-Aqsa Flood, which left around 1,200 settlers dead.

 “A full-scale conflict between ‘Israel’ and Lebanon would surpass the bloodshed of the 2006 ‘Israel’-Lebanon war on account of Hezbollah’s substantially larger arsenal of long-range and precision weaponry,” the paper stated, citing officials who also warned that Hezbollah could launch missile attacks on the Zionist entity’s petrochemical plants and nuclear reactors.

The paper’s sources feared that “Washington also fears that such a conflict could draw in Iran – Hezbollah’s principal backer – and eventually the US. “
