Israel to Collapse Sans US Backing: Iran’s Top General

Islam Times - The Zionist regime will cease to exist immediately if it is not propped up by the US, which has been handling the Israeli war on Gaza since October 2023, Iran’s highest-ranking military commander said.

“With its bare hands, the oppressed Palestinian nation has stood against the Zionists, who will definitely collapse and vanish if the US stops supporting them one day,” Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri said on Monday.He noted that a number of American military commanders have been deployed to the occupied Palestinian territories to handle the Israeli war after the resistance forces launched the Al-Aqsa Storm operation outside Gaza on October 7, 2023.“The US sends bombs and various equipment to the Zionists with a large number of planes on a daily basis,” he noted, adding that a number of regional countries also dispatch cargos to Israel by ship.“Several ships are loaded and are bound for the occupied territories every day even from the ports of some countries whose leaders falsely chant slogans in support of the oppressed Palestinian people,” he deplored.In remarks on December 23, Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyed Ali Khamenei emphasized that it is the duty of the world’s governments and nations to help the resistance in any way or form. "Helping the resistance is everyone's duty, while helping the Zionist regime is a crime and treason."The Leader also denounced some Islamic governments for their criminal act of assistance towards the Zionist regime, stressing that "Muslim nations will not forget this issue."Ayatollah Khamenei emphasized that it is the duty of Islamic governments to prevent goods, oil and fuel from reaching the Zionist regime, the regime which itself has blocked off water access to the people of Gaza."Muslim nations should call on their governments to cut off any ties and assistance to the Zionist criminals. If they are not able to cut ties permanently, they should at least do it temporarily in order to put pressure on the evil, cruel and bloodthirsty regime," the Leader underlined.The Leader added that, today, the world’s conscience has been hurt in the face of the Zionist regime’s savagery. "People in the US and Europe are coming to the streets and some of their political figures, university heads, and scientists are protesting against their governments' support of the Zionist regime. But despite this, some governments still continue to help the brutal regime."