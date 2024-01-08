Israeli Strike Kills Top Hezbollah Commander in Southern Lebanon: Reports

Islam Times - Reports indicate that Israel conducted an airstrike in southern Lebanon, resulting in the martyrdom of a prominent Hezbollah commander.

According to an official from a Lebanese security agency speaking to AFP, the commander held a significant position in overseeing Hezbollah’s operations in the southern region and was targeted and killed in an Israeli raid on his vehicle.The senior Hezbollah commander has been identified as Wissam al-Tawil, also known as “Jawad”, deputy head of a unit in the elite Radwan force, according to Al Jazeera.The security sources told news agencies he and another Hezbollah fighter were killed when their car was hit by an air strike on the Lebanese village of Majdal Selm.The killing comes as US Secretary of State Antony Blinken arrives in occupied Palestine on Monday in an attempt to calm burgeoning tensions and the threat of a wider Middle East war.Hezbollah’s Secretary General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned Israel in two televised addresses last week not to launch a full-scale war on Lebanon. “Whoever thinks of war with us … will regret it,” he said.The incident has escalated concerns about the Gaza conflict extending into Lebanon and neighboring areas.Over the weekend, the Lebanese Islamic resistance movement announced targeting one of the key Zionist military bases, 'Meron,' with over 60 rockets. Situated on Mount Al-Jarmak, it's a vital command center for Israeli military operations in northern Palestine amid the ongoing conflict with the resistance.According to Hezbollah, the 'Meron' air control base is the highest point in occupied Palestine and serves as the sole aerial management hub with no alternatives.Sheikh Ali Damoush, deputy chairman of Hezbollah's executive council, emphasized that Hezbollah won't engage in discussions related to cross-border clashes until Israel halts its aggression against Gaza.Speaking at a ceremony honoring a fallen Hezbollah fighter in Al-Khader, Bekaa Valley, Damoush highlighted the deepening Israeli predicament as the conflict persists, stressing the necessity to halt the ongoing aggression.