Russia Strikes Ukrainian Military Facilities with Missiles

Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Bagheri said on Monday that a number of Palestinian forces successfully designed and carried out such great military action under complete siege in Gaza and without access to any facility.He added that the Palestinian forces utilized their own capacities in the operation and amazed the enemy with high capabilities and intelligence at an international level.They have also managed to undermine Israel’s security and shatter the Zionists’ hope for the future, he emphasized.The Iranian general said that in the aftermath of the October 7 operation, the Palestinian combatants witnessed Israel’s brutal crimes against the oppressed yet strong Palestinian people in Gaza and are still resisting the regime.The Palestinian people in Gaza are not concerned about anything but are advancing their objectives, but the Zionists are suffering serious mental problems, he added.Bagheri praised the Gazans’ resistance against Israel despite great losses and blockade, saying they insist on achieving their rights to freedom and sovereignty.The oppressed empty-handed Palestinian people resisted against Israel, he said, adding that the Zionists will definitely collapse and will fail to survive if the US stops supporting them even a single day.The Iranian general said the US provides Israel with several planes, bombs and various equipment every day while some regional countries also send military facilities to the regime.He also said that several ships leave for the occupied territories every day after being loaded in some countries that falsely claim to support the oppressed Palestinian people.Despite such large assistance to Israel, the regime’s survival is completely in question, Bagheri emphasized.He also hailed the Yemeni forces for showing their true power in the Red Sea and preventing the passage of ships seeking to equip Israel despite having minimal facilities and being under siege.Resistance forces in other countries such as Iraq and Syria are also trying their best to counter the Israeli regime, he said.Israel waged the war on the strip on October 7 after the Gaza-based Palestinian Resistance groups of Hamas and Islamic Jihad carried out the surprise Operation Al-Aqsa Storm into the occupied territories in response to the occupying regime’s intensified crimes against the Palestinian people.According to the Gaza-based health ministry, at least 22,835 Palestinians, most of them women and children, have been killed in the strikes, and another 58,416 individuals injured.Tel Aviv has also imposed a “complete siege” on Gaza, cutting off fuel, electricity, food, and water to the more than two million Palestinians living there.More than three months into the offensive, the usurping Israeli regime has failed to achieve its objectives of “destroying Hamas” and finding Israeli prisoners.Elsewhere in his remarks, Bagheri slammed the US hypocrisy over a recent terrorist attack in the southeastern Iranian city of Kerman, which claimed the lives of at least 91 people.The US condemns the Kerman incident but supports and provokes the terrorists and provides them with logistic support, he said.Washington also promotes the intelligence capability of the terrorists and trains them to carry out acts of terror in Iran and other countries, he added.Bagheri emphasized that the Iranian nation and Resistance Front would tolerate such pains and continue their path “because it is a clear path.”The terrorist bombings, which were claimed by the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group, were carried out near the burial site of Iran’s late anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani during a ceremony marking the fourth anniversary of his martyrdom. The blasts left 91 people dead and 284 others wounded, some of them in critical condition.