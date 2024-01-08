Hezbollah Targets Kiryat Shmona with Missile

Islam Times - The Lebanese Hezbollah Resistance movement fired an anti-tank missile at Kiryat Shmona in northern occupied lands on Monday.

The Lebanese Resistance group said on Monday that it targeted Kiryat Shmona with an anti-tank missile on Monday."A missile falls inside “Kiryat Shmona” settlement without the sirens sounding," Hezbollah news service Al-Manar TV English website said.Meanwhile, the Israeli regime's media confirmed the attack and said that the military struck Hezbollah targets after an anti-tank missile fired at the northern city.Hezbollah Resistance movement's forces have regularly targeted Israeli bases and troops in the north of the occupied Palestinian lands in support of the Palestinian people who are under relentless aggression in Gaza and the West Banks since October 7, following Hamas-lanched successful operation Al-Aqsa Storm operation.The Israeli regime's military admitted yesterday that Hezbollah rockets damaged a strategic air force base in northern occupied lands on Saturday. The Lebanese Resistance had struck a vital Israeli military post with a barrage of 62 rockets as a “preliminary response” to the killing of a Hamas leader in Beirut this week.