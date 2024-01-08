0
Monday 8 January 2024 - 22:13

Troops Kill 76 al-Shabab Militants in Central Somalia

Story Code : 1107909
Troops Kill 76 al-Shabab Militants in Central Somalia
Xinhua reported citing SNA chief Ibrahim Sheikh Muhidin that senior al-Shabab commanders were among the dead during the military operation against the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group which was conducted on Saturday and early Sunday.

"The al-Shabab terrorists suffered heavy casualties and lost 76 fighters during operations conducted in the past two days," Muhidin said.

He added that the military operation destroyed al-Shabab bases and vehicles, adding that troops were making progress in vanquishing the militants from their strongholds in central and southern Somalia.

The al-Shabaab terrorist group is an armed group affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist network and has claimed responsibility for many terrorist operations that have killed hundreds of people in Africa.

The armed group repeatedly attacks government troops and peacekeeping forces of the African Union in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, and in other parts of the country and has carried out several brazen operations in other parts of Africa as well.

Since July 2022, the Somali government forces have conducted military operations against the al-Shabaab group in cooperation with armed tribesmen.
Comment


Featured Stories
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
8 January 2024
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
8 January 2024
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
8 January 2024
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
7 January 2024
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
7 January 2024
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
7 January 2024
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
7 January 2024
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
6 January 2024
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
Iraqi Resistance Targets Three US Bases in Syria, Iraq in Solidarity with Gaza
6 January 2024
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
UN Official Describes Gaza as Uninhabitable amidst ‘Death and Despair’
6 January 2024
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
Russia Requests UN Security Council Meeting for January 22 on Arms Supplies to Kiev
6 January 2024
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
Sayyed Nasrallah: “Israel” Conceals Its Heavy Losses As Hezbollah Ops. Very Exhausting for Entity
5 January 2024