Troops Kill 76 al-Shabab Militants in Central Somalia

Islam Times - The Somali National Army (SNA) with support from international partners killed 76 al-Shabab militants and injured several following two days of operations in the Mudug region of central Somalia, officials said.

Xinhua reported citing SNA chief Ibrahim Sheikh Muhidin that senior al-Shabab commanders were among the dead during the military operation against the al-Qaeda-linked terrorist group which was conducted on Saturday and early Sunday."The al-Shabab terrorists suffered heavy casualties and lost 76 fighters during operations conducted in the past two days," Muhidin said.He added that the military operation destroyed al-Shabab bases and vehicles, adding that troops were making progress in vanquishing the militants from their strongholds in central and southern Somalia.The al-Shabaab terrorist group is an armed group affiliated with the al-Qaeda terrorist network and has claimed responsibility for many terrorist operations that have killed hundreds of people in Africa.The armed group repeatedly attacks government troops and peacekeeping forces of the African Union in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, and in other parts of the country and has carried out several brazen operations in other parts of Africa as well.Since July 2022, the Somali government forces have conducted military operations against the al-Shabaab group in cooperation with armed tribesmen.