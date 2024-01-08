Japan Quake Death Toll Jumps to 161, with 103 Still Missing

Islam Times - The death toll jumped to 161 in the central Japanese prefecture of Ishikawa on Monday, one week after a series of earthquakes of up to 7.6 magnitude struck Japan, local media reported.

A total of 103 residents are currently unaccounted for and at least 565 people suffered injuries, Xinhua reported.Of the deaths, 70 had been confirmed in both Wajima and Suzu cities, 11 in Anamizu Town, five in Nanao City, two each in the towns of Noto and Shika, and one in Hakui City, the report said.The region's infrastructure has suffered severe setbacks, with around 30,000 households facing power outages and 80,000 households in 13 cities and towns experiencing water supply disruptions.A series of strong earthquakes, with a major one of 7.6 magnitude, on Monday struck at a shallow depth in the Noto region of Ishikawa.Centered around 30 km east-northeast of Wajima, the devastating quake registered a maximum intensity of 7.