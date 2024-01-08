0
Monday 8 January 2024 - 22:19

30 Rockets Fired at American Base in Eastern Syria

Story Code : 1107912
The strike came in response to the US aggression that targeted a truck at the Al-Qa'im-al-Bukamal border crossing, the sources said.

The response to this aggression was with 30 rockets directly targeting the US base, achieving direct hits, Almayadeen reported.

On Sunday, Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an umbrella group for the country's anti-terror movements, reported a drone attack against the US-occupied Qasraq military base in the countryside of the northeastern Syrian city of Hasakah.

Resistance forces also conducted a raft of drone strikes against the Ain al-Assad Airbase in the western Iraqi province of al-Anbar where American military forces are stationed. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack on the Ain al-Assad Airbase so far.

Iraqi Resistance groups have conducted similar attacks against US positions in Iraq and neighboring Syria ever since the Israeli regime began its war against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

The groups say their attacks are in retaliation for America’s support of the Israeli regime’s crimes against people in Gaza.  

After the martyrdom of Resistance commanders who led the anti-terrorism fight in Iraq and Syria, the Iraqi parliament approved a piece of legislation to call for the withdrawal of American troops from the country, a demand that the US troops have yet to meet.
