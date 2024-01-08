0
Monday 8 January 2024 - 22:30

Russia Intercepts Ukrainian Missile over Belgorod Region

Story Code : 1107915
Russia Intercepts Ukrainian Missile over Belgorod Region
An attack attempt by the Kyiv regime against facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation with the use of S-200 air defense missile re-equipped to engage ground targets was prevented on January 8, TASS reported citing the Russian Defense Ministry.

"Air defense assets on duty intercepted the Ukrainian missile over the territory of the Belgorod Region," the ministry added.

Russian officials have blamed Kyiv for plotting acts of sabotage targeting the country’s major infrastructure sites, including nuclear power plants. The Russian border regions of Kursk, Bryansk, and Belgorod, as well as Crimea have been frequently subjected to Ukrainian drone attacks.
