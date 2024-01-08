Islam Times - The President described the development of relations between Tehran and Dushanbe in the last 2 years as favorable, stated that the development of parliamentary cooperation is important and the basis of political and economic cooperation, he also emphasized the strengthening and promotion of cultural relations between the two countries.

Raisi: ISIS, like Zionists in Gaza, seeks to kill innocent women and children/ Expressing satisfaction with the development of ties in the past 2 years/ Speaker of the Tajik Parliament: Insecurity in the region is a common concern of both countriesIn the meeting Rustam Emomali, Speaker of the National Assembly of Tajikistan, Ebrahim Raisi described the development of relations between Tehran and Dushanbe in the last 2 years as favorable and stated that the development of parliamentary cooperation is important and the basis of political and economic cooperation, he also emphasized on the strengthening and promotion of cultural relations between the two countries.The President also stated that the fight against "terrorism, organized crime and drugs" is one of the requirements of cooperation between Iran and Tajikistan, and referring to the common issues of the two countries as neighbors of Afghanistan, he emphasized the need for all countries in the region to actively deal with terrorist movements, including ISIS, and stated, "This takfiri group raised by the US and the Zionist regime, like the Zionists in Gaza, seeks to kill innocent women and children".In this meeting, the Speaker of the National Assembly of Tajikistan also referred to the continuous increase in the volume of trade between Iran and Tajikistan in the last 2 years.Emomali also announced his country's support for the formation of an independent Palestinian state and condemned the Zionists' crime of martyring more than 22 thousand Palestinian civilians in Gaza.