Tuesday 9 January 2024 - 09:12

Gaza Protesters Disrupt Biden Campaign Event

Story Code : 1107980
Gaza Protesters Disrupt Biden Campaign Event
As Biden spoke, a group of protesters rose up from one of the back pews to heckle him about not caring for Palestinian lives in Gaza. They chanted “Ceasefire now!” as security escorted them away. After about a minute, Democrats attending the campaign event started a chant of “Four more years!” to drown them out.

When the noise subsided, Biden said he had been “quietly working with the ‘Israeli’ government to get them to reduce and significantly get out of Gaza.”

The US has provided “Israeli” Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with full support, as well as money and weapons, while publicly urging restraint.

The White House policy has caused significant backlash among Muslim Americans. Pro-Palestinian activists protested on Monday outside the church as well.
