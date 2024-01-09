0
Tuesday 9 January 2024 - 09:22

Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM

Story Code : 1107985
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
In a post on his X account on Monday night, Hossein Amirabdollahian offered condolences to Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief, Wael Dahdouh, on the loss of his son Hamza Dahdouh.

Hamza, the eldest son of Wael Dahdouh, was killed by an Israeli missile strike in the western part of Khan Younis in Gaza.

The Iranian foreign minister noted that 111 reporters and cameramen have been killed during over three months of brutal Israeli war on Gaza, adding that such grisly statistics of deaths of journalists are unprecedented in history.

“The Zionists are extremely afraid of the world’s awareness and judgment, and this is the main reason for the criminal regime’s aversion to and grudge against the media community,” Amirabdollahian added.

The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has documented the killing of over 100 journalists and the injury of 71 others by Israeli forces since the Zionist regime launched its onslaught on Gaza in October 2023.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
9 January 2024
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
9 January 2024
Several Palestinian Wounded After Israeli Drone Strike Hits Tulkarem Refugee Camp
Several Palestinian Wounded After Israeli Drone Strike Hits Tulkarem Refugee Camp
9 January 2024
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
8 January 2024
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
8 January 2024
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
8 January 2024
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
8 January 2024
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
7 January 2024
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
7 January 2024
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
7 January 2024
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
7 January 2024
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
6 January 2024