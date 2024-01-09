Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM

Islam Times - The foreign minister of Iran condemned the Israeli regime’s ruthless killing of journalists in Gaza, saying its grudge against the media society is rooted in its fear of global awareness of the atrocities being committed against Palestinians.

In a post on his X account on Monday night, Hossein Amirabdollahian offered condolences to Al Jazeera’s Gaza bureau chief, Wael Dahdouh, on the loss of his son Hamza Dahdouh.Hamza, the eldest son of Wael Dahdouh, was killed by an Israeli missile strike in the western part of Khan Younis in Gaza.The Iranian foreign minister noted that 111 reporters and cameramen have been killed during over three months of brutal Israeli war on Gaza, adding that such grisly statistics of deaths of journalists are unprecedented in history.“The Zionists are extremely afraid of the world’s awareness and judgment, and this is the main reason for the criminal regime’s aversion to and grudge against the media community,” Amirabdollahian added.The Palestinian Journalists Syndicate has documented the killing of over 100 journalists and the injury of 71 others by Israeli forces since the Zionist regime launched its onslaught on Gaza in October 2023.