Several Palestinian Wounded After Israeli Drone Strike Hits Tulkarem Refugee Camp

Islam Times - Reports confirm an ongoing raid in the Tulkarem refugee camp following a drone strike that has resulted in injuries to several Palestinians.

Ambulances have been observed rushing toward the explosion site, with Israeli bulldozers seen causing destruction to the camp's infrastructure and surrounding streets.Reports from the Palestinian Shehab news agency indicate violent clashes between the al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, a coalition of armed Palestinian resistance groups, and the Israeli military at various locations within the Tulkarem refugee camp.Tensions remain high following the Israeli military's shooting of three Palestinian men, further exacerbated by footage showing an Israeli military vehicle running over an injured man on the ground.This pattern aligns with the routine operation carried out by the Israeli army every night.Since October 7, at least 340 Palestinians been killed in these raids across the occupied West Bank, with 60 fatalities recorded in Tulkarem alone.This adds to the ongoing challenges faced by Palestinians living under a severe military occupation, waking up to scenes of devastation.