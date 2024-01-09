Israeli Assassination Policy A Pressing Threat to World Peace: Iranian Spokesman

Islam Times - The spokesperson for Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned the Zionist regime’s assassination of top Hezbollah commander Wissam al-Tawil in southern Lebanon, saying Israel’s resort to organized terror attacks poses a threat to regional and international peace and security.

In a statement on Monday, Nasser Kanaani strongly condemned the Zionist regime’s move to assassinate Tawil as an act of adventurism.Kanaani said this cowardly act shows the Zionist regime's clear military weakness and desperation and is a sign of the painful blows to its fake grandeur on the ground, including in Gaza, the ministry’s website reported.The spokesman added that such heinous acts will not offset the irreparable defeat that the Israeli regime has suffered in the Al-Aqsa Storm operation and its onslaught against the Palestinian people in Gaza and its rains in the West Bank for over three months.He further warned the international community, including the UN Security Council, against the gross adventurism by the Zionist regime that is aimed at spreading the war across the region.The Iranian spokesman said the continuation of war crimes by the Zionist regime against Palestinians in Gaza and the West Bank and at the same time its violation of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Lebanon and Syria and its brazen resort to organized terrorist acts all pose an immediate threat to regional and global peace and security.Undoubtedly, he added, the murderous Zionist regime and its supporters are ultimately responsible for the consequences of such terrorist and adventurous acts.Kanaani also reaffirmed Iran's support for the unity, solidarity, stability and security of Lebanon and the country's legitimate right to fend off the Zionist regime's acts of aggression.Hezbollah on Monday announced the killing of Al-Tawil, 58, also known as “Jawad”, the deputy head of a unit in the elite Radwan force.The Israeli assassination attack was carried out by a drone on the road to al-Dabshah in the town of Khirbet Selm in the Bint Jbeil district and it killed two people.