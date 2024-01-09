0
Tuesday 9 January 2024 - 09:30

Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023

Story Code : 1107991
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
The top Chinese diplomat particularly pointed to Xi’s visit to Moscow last March and his "long conversation" with Putin.

"We will continue to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation between China and Russia, supporting the world’s movement towards multipolarity and promoting the democratization of international relations," Wang pointed out, TASS reported.

"President Xi Jinping chose Russia for his first foreign visit last year. He held two meetings with President Putin over the year," he said. 

"Thanks to the high degree of mutual trust and the strategic leadership of the Chinese and Russian heads of state, he practiced true multipolarity, enhanced pragmatic cooperation in various fields and maintained global strategic stability," the Chinese foreign minister emphasized.
Comment


Featured Stories
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
Israel’s Aversion to Journalists Rooted in Fear of Public Alertness: Iran’s FM
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
Iranian Army General: Pure Blood of Gazans To Hasten ‘Israel’s’ Downfall
9 January 2024
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023
9 January 2024
Several Palestinian Wounded After Israeli Drone Strike Hits Tulkarem Refugee Camp
Several Palestinian Wounded After Israeli Drone Strike Hits Tulkarem Refugee Camp
9 January 2024
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
Strategic Dimensions of Hezbollah Strikes against Israel’s Key Military-Spy Headquarters
8 January 2024
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
Iraqi Islamic Resistance Strikes Israeli, US Targets in Solidarity with Gaza Palestinians
8 January 2024
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
Sponsors of Terrorism Held Accountable, Iran Warns after Kerman Attack
8 January 2024
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
Ansarullah: US Continued Support for Israel’s Crime Would Blow Up Region
8 January 2024
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
US Will Pay Price for Killing Yemeni Naval Forces
7 January 2024
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
Israel Worried about ICC Ruling
7 January 2024
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
China Sanctions Five US Arms Manufacturers over Taiwan Weapons Sales
7 January 2024
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
Turkey Must Let ‘Defensive’ Warships into Black Sea: Ex-NATO Commander
7 January 2024
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
Enemy Must Stay Away, Or Will Get Hit: IRGC Chief
6 January 2024