Top Chinese Diplomat Hails Xi-Putin Talks among Most Important Milestones of 2023

Islam Times - Fruitful meetings and talks between President Xi Jinping of China and President Vladimir Putin of Russia are among Beijing’s most important foreign policy milestones of 2023, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at a briefing.

The top Chinese diplomat particularly pointed to Xi’s visit to Moscow last March and his "long conversation" with Putin."We will continue to deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation between China and Russia, supporting the world’s movement towards multipolarity and promoting the democratization of international relations," Wang pointed out, TASS reported."President Xi Jinping chose Russia for his first foreign visit last year. He held two meetings with President Putin over the year," he said."Thanks to the high degree of mutual trust and the strategic leadership of the Chinese and Russian heads of state, he practiced true multipolarity, enhanced pragmatic cooperation in various fields and maintained global strategic stability," the Chinese foreign minister emphasized.