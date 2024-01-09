Hezbollah Targets IOF Northern Command HQ in Safed As Response to Assassination of Al-Arouri & Leader Wissam Tawil

Islam Times - The Islamic Resistance issued the following statement:

In the name of Allah, the Most Beneficent, the Most Merciful



{Permission to fight back is hereby granted to those being fought, for they have been wronged. And Allah is truly Most Capable of helping them prevail.}



Allah Almighty is Truthful



As part of the response to the crime of assassinating the great martyr leader Sheikh Saleh al-Arouri and his fellow martyred brothers in Beirut’s southern suburb and the crime of assassinating the martyr leader, Wissam Tawil [Hajj Jawad], the Islamic Resistance in Lebanon targeted the “Israeli” enemy’s northern command headquarters in the occupied city of Safed [Dado Base] with suicide drones.



{And victory comes only from Allah – the Almighty, All-Wise}.

It is the “Israeli” Ground Forces’ Northern Command headquarters which is responsible for leading the two divisions currently concerned with operations on the Lebanese front: the 91st Division responsible for the eastern axis and the 146th Division responsible for the western axis of the southern Lebanese border. It contains a large number of command and control systems concerned with coordinating operations along the front with Lebanon.The Dado Base is located at a depth of 12 km from the Lebanese border