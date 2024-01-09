Iran’s Raisi: Like Heir Zionist Ilk in Gaza, Daesh Massacres Innocent People

Islam Times - Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi stressed that the Daesh [Arabic Acronym for the terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’] terrorist group seeks to kill women and children just like the “Israeli” entity that is massacring innocent people in Gaza.

Raisi made the statement in a meeting with Chairman of Tajikistan's National Assembly Rustam Emomali in Tehran on Monday.He said all regional countries should actively counter terrorist groups such as Daesh which is nurtured by the US and the "Israeli" entity.He emphasized that Iran and Tajikistan must promote cooperation in the fight against terrorism, organized crimes and smuggling of illicit drugs.The Iranian president hailed the appropriate level of growing relations between Tehran and Dushanbe in the past two years and said the expansion of parliamentary ties would play a key role in boosting cooperation in the political and economic sectors as well.Emomali, for his part, said Tajikistan supports the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and condemns “Israel’s” killing of more than 23,000 Palestinian civilians in Gaza since the beginning of its war against the Strip in October.