Strikes at Russian Territory Carried Out with Western-Made Weapons: Spokesman

Islam Times - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said strikes at Russian territory and its civilian facilities are being carried out with Western-made weapons.

"I would like to point out that strikes are being carried out constantly at our territory and civilian facilities, at downtown Belgorod ahead of New Year’s Eve, constant shelling takes place via shells and missiles, produced in Germany, France, Italy, the US and other countries," he said, TASS reported."Let us not forget about that," the spokesman told reporters when asked to comment on the White House’s claim that Russia allegedly uses DPRK-made weapons for strikes at Ukraine.He refrained from commenting on the White House’s claim itself.On December 30, the Ukrainian armed forces shelled downtown Belgorod, using two cluster missiles and Czech-made MLRS rockets. According to the latest information, a total of 25 people were killed, including 5 children, and over 100 were injured. Over 800 apartments and 132 private households were damaged.