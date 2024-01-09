Israeli Raid on West Bank Refugee Camp Injures 14 Palestinians

Islam Times - At least 14 Palestinians sustained injuries during an Israeli forces' raid on the Askar refugee camp in the occupied West Bank's city of Nablus.

Confrontations between Israeli troops and Palestinian youth led to one person being shot in the back with live Israeli rounds, as reported by the news agency Wafa.Four others were wounded by shrapnel from live fire, receiving field treatment, while nine sustained various injuries and were taken to hospitals.In Tulkarem, reports indicate Israeli forces raiding the Nour Shams camp, adding to existing tension following violent clashes in Tulkarem refugee camp and Tulkarem City after the killing of three Palestinian men by Israeli forces.Al Jazeera’s Sanad verification unit confirmed footage showing an explosive device hitting an Israeli bulldozer inside the Tulkarem refugee camp, an attack claimed by the Al-Quds Brigades, the armed wing of Palestinian Islamic Jihad.Ongoing Israeli raids are reported in various locations across the occupied West Bank, including Ramallah's Ain Misbah and Al-Tira neighborhoods, Dura al-Qari’a village, Ya’bad town, and Beit Ula.The Palestinian Education Ministry reported 4,296 students killed and 8,059 injured in Gaza and the occupied West Bank since October 7.In Gaza, 281 government schools and 65 UNRWA-affiliated schools were bombed and vandalized, causing severe damage to 83 buildings and complete destruction of seven.