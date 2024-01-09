Israel Intensifies Attacks on Central, Southern Gaza

Islam Times - The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) revealed that Israel's air, land, and sea attacks on Gaza have escalated, with Palestinian fighters engaging Israeli forces across the territory.

In a 24-hour period between Sunday and Monday, 249 Palestinians were killed in Gaza, and 510 were injured, according to the latest UNOCHA situation report.The intensifying attacks on central Gaza and Khan Younis in the south are causing rapidly rising casualties, with devastating consequences for tens of thousands of civilians, reports UNOCHA.On Monday, Israel shelled a Doctors Without Borders (MSF) shelter in Khan Younis, where over 100 staff and their families sought refuge, resulting in five injuries, including a critically-wounded 5-year-old.Israeli drones targeted the European Hospital in Khan Younis on Monday, while Sunday's strikes hit the Al-Aqsa Hospital in Deir el-Balah, forcing evacuations.The offensive in Gaza's Middle Area and Khan Younis is causing a humanitarian crisis, impacting hospitals, UNRWA facilities, and vital services, with hospitals at risk of closure.Humanitarian operations in Deir al Balah have been severely curtailed, including the closure of UN-supported bakeries.The UNRWA estimates that, by the end of 2023, 1.9 million people, nearly 85% of Gaza's population, were internally displaced.UNOCHA reported a dire situation with immense needs in hospitals, and the WHO Director-General condemned attacks on Al Aqsa Hospital, emphasizing the importance of its functionality.Meanwhile, the Famine Review Committee warned of an increasing risk of famine in Gaza due to intense conflict and restricted humanitarian access.Also, the FRC called for a halt to the deterioration of health, nutrition, and food security, cessation of hostilities, and the restoration of humanitarian space to eliminate the risk of famine.