Explosion in East of Kabul Kills, Injures 7 People

Islam Times - Local media in Afghanistan have reported an explosion in the 16th security district of the country's capital with 7 dead and injured.​​

Local Ariana News TV and Tolo TV Network reported in Afghanistan's capital on Tuesday.The Afghan media announced that an explosion occurred in the east of Kabul, the capital of Afghanistan, and as a result, 3 people were killed and 4 others were injured.In this regard, Khalid Zadran, the spokesman of the Taliban police in Kabul, announced that the explosion was caused by a bomb planted in security district 16, east of Kabul, and confirmed that the bomb was planted in the trunk of a Mercedes-Benz vehicle.So far, the authorities of the Taliban interim government in Afghanistan have not commented on the matter.Also, no group has taken responsibility for this event.