Iran Gives US Deadline to Respond to Gen. Soleimani Case

Islam Times - Iran has given the United States a deadline to respond to an official complaint about its assassination of top IRGC commander General Qassem Soleimani before it will file the case with the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

“If the US does not respond by the end of Farvardin 1403 (March 19, 2024), we will register our complaint at the International Court of Justice in The Hague,” Vice President for Legal Affairs Mohammad Dehghan said on Tuesday.“We have warned the US about its shortcomings in handling the case of the assassination of General Soleimani and its violation of international conventions, and they must respond to this notice,” he added.Dehghan pointed out that the complaint against the US is being pursued separately from the prosecution of some individuals who have been identified to have directly or indirectly been involved in the assassination of General Soleimani in domestic courts.General Soleimani, commander of the Quds Force of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), was assassinated in a US drone strike outside Baghdad International Airport on January 3, 2020.